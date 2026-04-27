U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton, operations manager at American Forces Network Iwakuni, experiences the events of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF- MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 02:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005901
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-MJ417-2002
|PIN:
|260503
|Filename:
|DOD_111686021
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Passport: JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, Japan 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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