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    Pacific Passport: JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton, operations manager at American Forces Network Iwakuni, experiences the events of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF- MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 02:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005901
    VIRIN: 260503-M-MJ417-2002
    PIN: 260503
    Filename: DOD_111686021
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Pacific Passport: JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, Japan 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    aircraft
    japan
    airshow
    FD26
    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

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