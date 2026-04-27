(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stay hydrated, partner.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    This PSA video reminds audiences to hydrate during the heat. This was filmed in Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 00:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005894
    VIRIN: 260507-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111685972
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay hydrated, partner., by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    Hydrate
    Western
    Cowboy
    Summer
    Hydration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video