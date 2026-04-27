This PSA video reminds audiences to hydrate during the heat. This was filmed in Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 00:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005894
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685972
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay hydrated, partner., by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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