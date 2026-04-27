Meet your Region 2 Best Warrior competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. These Soldiers will spend the next few days facing greuling tasks to find out who will advance to the national competition in Tampa, Florida later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 23:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005892
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-QC446-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685913
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Region II Best Warrior Competitors Intro Reel, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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