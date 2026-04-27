Region II Best Warrior Competitors Intro Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet your Region 2 Best Warrior competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. These Soldiers will spend the next few days facing greuling tasks to find out who will advance to the national competition in Tampa, Florida later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)