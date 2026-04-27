(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Mass

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Kristen Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, execute maneuver operations and medical evacuations during Ivy Mass on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 5, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise of the first five exercises in the series to test the Next-Generation Command and Control technology, fused traditional warfighting skills and maneuver with advanced command and control systems to enhance lethality and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005869
    VIRIN: 260505-A-BE768-2750
    Filename: DOD_111684982
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Mass, by SPC Kristen Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ivy Mass, Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video