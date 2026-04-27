Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, execute maneuver operations and medical evacuations during Ivy Mass on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 5, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise of the first five exercises in the series to test the Next-Generation Command and Control technology, fused traditional warfighting skills and maneuver with advanced command and control systems to enhance lethality and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005869
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-BE768-2750
|Filename:
|DOD_111684982
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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