video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, execute maneuver operations and medical evacuations during Ivy Mass on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 5, 2026. Ivy Mass, the division's culminating exercise of the first five exercises in the series to test the Next-Generation Command and Control technology, fused traditional warfighting skills and maneuver with advanced command and control systems to enhance lethality and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kristen Cruz)