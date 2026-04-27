Nurses Week 2026

This Nurses Week, we honor the skill, compassion, and resilience of Military Health System nurses who keep care moving forward every single day and recognize the vital role they play in readiness, healing, and saving lives.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005863
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-TR188-2408
|Filename:
|DOD_111684910
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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