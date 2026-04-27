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    Nurses Week 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    This Nurses Week, we honor the skill, compassion, and resilience of Military Health System nurses who keep care moving forward every single day and recognize the vital role they play in readiness, healing, and saving lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005863
    VIRIN: 260506-O-TR188-2408
    Filename: DOD_111684910
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week 2026, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MM250
    Nurses Week 2026
    militarymedicine250

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