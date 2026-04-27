In this video, Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese speaks with Fort Hood Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Lloyd Rhoades about the significance of hosting the event, what it means for Soldiers and families across the installation, and how the partnership creates a unique opportunity to strengthen connections between the Army and the American people.
For the first time in modern professional football history, an active U.S. military installation will host a professional football game as the United Football League brings the Dallas Renegades and Orlando Storm to Phantom Warrior Stadium for the “Hats Off to Heroes” matchup on May 15.
The event reflects Fort Hood’s continued role as a platform for community engagement while showcasing the professionalism, readiness, and spirit of the Soldiers who serve here.
The game is free and open to the public on May 15th. Gates open at 5 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Phantom Warrior Stadium.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1005850
|VIRIN:
|260429-O-IA164-6278
|Filename:
|DOD_111684506
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood is Hosting UFL's Dallas Renegades vs. Orlando Storm, by Christopher Davis and SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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