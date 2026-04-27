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    Fort Hood is Hosting UFL's Dallas Renegades vs. Orlando Storm

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Christopher Davis and Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese

    III Armored Corps

    In this video, Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese speaks with Fort Hood Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Lloyd Rhoades about the significance of hosting the event, what it means for Soldiers and families across the installation, and how the partnership creates a unique opportunity to strengthen connections between the Army and the American people.

    For the first time in modern professional football history, an active U.S. military installation will host a professional football game as the United Football League brings the Dallas Renegades and Orlando Storm to Phantom Warrior Stadium for the “Hats Off to Heroes” matchup on May 15.

    The event reflects Fort Hood’s continued role as a platform for community engagement while showcasing the professionalism, readiness, and spirit of the Soldiers who serve here.

    The game is free and open to the public on May 15th. Gates open at 5 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Phantom Warrior Stadium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1005850
    VIRIN: 260429-O-IA164-6278
    Filename: DOD_111684506
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Fort Hood is Hosting UFL's Dallas Renegades vs. Orlando Storm, by Christopher Davis and SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    United Football League
    Fort Hood
    Dallas Renegades
    Orlando Storm

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