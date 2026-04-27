In January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency along the nation’s southern border.
As a result of that declaration, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct permanent border barrier along areas vital to national security near Yuma, Arizona, and in New Mexico.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed the last border panel placement near Yuma and is now completing the remaining border infrastructure at the New Mexico site.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005833
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-CM245-1342
|PIN:
|260506
|Filename:
|DOD_111684122
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Pacific Border Task Force Mission Overview, by Stephen Baack, Orville Collins and Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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