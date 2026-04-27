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    Southern Pacific Border Task Force Mission Overview

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    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Stephen Baack, Orville Collins and Robert DeDeaux

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    In January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency along the nation’s southern border.

    As a result of that declaration, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct permanent border barrier along areas vital to national security near Yuma, Arizona, and in New Mexico.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed the last border panel placement near Yuma and is now completing the remaining border infrastructure at the New Mexico site.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005833
    VIRIN: 260506-A-CM245-1342
    PIN: 260506
    Filename: DOD_111684122
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Southern Pacific Border Task Force Mission Overview, by Stephen Baack, Orville Collins and Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers
    South Pacific Division
    Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    South Pacific Border Barrier
    Custom and Border Protection
    South Pacific Division Los Angeles
    DTH26

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