Southern Pacific Border Task Force Mission Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency along the nation’s southern border.



As a result of that declaration, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct permanent border barrier along areas vital to national security near Yuma, Arizona, and in New Mexico.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed the last border panel placement near Yuma and is now completing the remaining border infrastructure at the New Mexico site.