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    Around the MHS - May 7, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 4-8, 2026, includes the National Intrepid Center of Excellence leading in care for service members with brain injuries, Uniformed Services University medical student competes in an Ironman Triathlon, and an important award for the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005824
    VIRIN: 260506-O-TR188-4980
    Filename: DOD_111683958
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Around the MHS - May 7, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    around, mhs, news, update, ai, health, wellness, Augusta, Blue H, H, Blue, May

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