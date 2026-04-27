Around the MHS - May 7, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005824" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 4-8, 2026, includes the National Intrepid Center of Excellence leading in care for service members with brain injuries, Uniformed Services University medical student competes in an Ironman Triathlon, and an important award for the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center.