The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 4-8, 2026, includes the National Intrepid Center of Excellence leading in care for service members with brain injuries, Uniformed Services University medical student competes in an Ironman Triathlon, and an important award for the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005824
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-TR188-4980
|Filename:
|DOD_111683958
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - May 7, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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