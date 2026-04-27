U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management office complete a training on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. By identifying hazards, managing risks and coordinating emergency response efforts, emergency management personnel protect Airmen and resources while enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain safe, continuous mission operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005689
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-VQ736-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111682142
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Emergency management training, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.