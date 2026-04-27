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    B-Roll: Emergency management training

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management office complete a training on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. By identifying hazards, managing risks and coordinating emergency response efforts, emergency management personnel protect Airmen and resources while enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain safe, continuous mission operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005689
    VIRIN: 260424-F-VQ736-1004
    Filename: DOD_111682142
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, B-Roll: Emergency management training, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    35th CES
    training
    Misawa Air Base

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