U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Francisco Carmona, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, explains the emergency management mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. Through hazard identification, response coordination and consequence management, emergency management personnel safeguard personnel and resources while ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can sustain operations and achieve mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005687
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-VQ736-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111682129
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Built for crisis: Emergency Management protects the mission, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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