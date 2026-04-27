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    Built for crisis: Emergency Management protects the mission

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Francisco Carmona, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, explains the emergency management mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. Through hazard identification, response coordination and consequence management, emergency management personnel safeguard personnel and resources while ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can sustain operations and achieve mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005687
    VIRIN: 260424-F-VQ736-1003
    Filename: DOD_111682129
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Built for crisis: Emergency Management protects the mission, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    35th Fighter Wing
    35th CES
    Lethality and Readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    Emergency Management

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