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    Telecommunicator Award Ceremony, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, presents the Marine Corps Installations Command’s Public Safety Communications Center of the Year award to the MCAS Iwakuni Emergency Dispatch Center, the MCICOM Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year award to Christjan Ruby, the MCICOM Public Safety Communications Center Shift Supervisor award to lead dispatcher, Saki Suemoto, and the MCICOM Public Safety Communications Center Supervisor Of The Year award to Stephanie Zeauskas, on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 14, 2026. This is the second year in a row that the MCAS Iwakuni EDC and individual members of the MCAS Iwakuni EDC have won the awards, highlighting their dedication to serving the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005670
    VIRIN: 260414-M-MJ417-2002
    PIN: 260414
    Filename: DOD_111681931
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Telecommunicator Award Ceremony, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Public Safety Telecommunicators
    Award Ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Emergency Dispatch Center
    Public Safety Communications Center of the Year
    Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM)

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