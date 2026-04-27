Marine Corps Installations Command’s Public Safety Communications Center of the Year Award Ceremony, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, presents the Marine Corps Installations Command’s Public Safety Communications Center of the Year award to the MCAS Iwakuni Emergency Dispatch Center, the MCICOM Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year award to Christjan Ruby, the MCICOM Public Safety Communications Center Shift Supervisor award to lead dispatcher, Saki Suemoto, and the MCICOM Public Safety Communications Center Supervisor Of The Year award to Stephanie Zeauskas, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 14, 2026. This is the second year in a row that the MCASI EDC and individual members of the MCASI EDC have won the awards, highlighting their dedication to serving the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)