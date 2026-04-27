U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marine Corps members assigned to remotely piloted aircraft units across the United States competed in Reaper Smoke 2026 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, from Apr. 14-16, 2026. Reaper Smoke brings together dozens of Total Force and Joint Force aircrews to test their weapons precision, crew resource management and overall Airmanship. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005651
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111681663
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reaper Smoke 2026: RPA enterprise competition seeks the best, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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