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    Reaper Smoke 2026: RPA enterprise competition seeks the best

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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marine Corps members assigned to remotely piloted aircraft units across the United States competed in Reaper Smoke 2026 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, from Apr. 14-16, 2026. Reaper Smoke brings together dozens of Total Force and Joint Force aircrews to test their weapons precision, crew resource management and overall Airmanship. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005651
    VIRIN: 260421-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111681663
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

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    This work, Reaper Smoke 2026: RPA enterprise competition seeks the best, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MQ-9 Reaper
    MQ-9
    Creech Air Force Base
    Reaper Smoke
    RPA Enterprise
    Reaper Smoke 2026

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