Reaper Smoke 2026: RPA enterprise competition seeks the best

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marine Corps members assigned to remotely piloted aircraft units across the United States competed in Reaper Smoke 2026 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, from Apr. 14-16, 2026. Reaper Smoke brings together dozens of Total Force and Joint Force aircrews to test their weapons precision, crew resource management and overall Airmanship. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)