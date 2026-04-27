AFMAO Mission Video

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations acts as the nation's sole port mortuary for fallen members from every branch of service at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005471
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-F3100-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111680084
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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