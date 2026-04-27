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    AFMAO Mission Video

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    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations acts as the nation's sole port mortuary for fallen members from every branch of service at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005471
    VIRIN: 240515-F-F3100-1002
    Filename: DOD_111680084
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO Mission Video, by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dover Air Force Base
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

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