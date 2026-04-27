A quick look at Freedom Flag 26-1

The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and Republic of Korea air force enhanced U.S. and ROK interoperability, demonstrating credible, lethal combat power, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 13-23, 2026. The exercise brought together the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing, the 35th Fighter Squadron, the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, the 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron, and the 8th Material Maintenance Squadron to carry out the regularly scheduled training event designed to prepare joint and combined forces for combat to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd. Lt Daniel White)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 07:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005442
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-IN626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111679547
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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