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    A quick look at Freedom Flag 26-1

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daniel White 

    Seventh Air Force

    The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and Republic of Korea air force enhanced U.S. and ROK interoperability, demonstrating credible, lethal combat power, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 13-23, 2026. The exercise brought together the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing, the 35th Fighter Squadron, the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, the 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron, and the 8th Material Maintenance Squadron to carry out the regularly scheduled training event designed to prepare joint and combined forces for combat to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd. Lt Daniel White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 07:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005442
    VIRIN: 260422-F-IN626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111679547
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, A quick look at Freedom Flag 26-1, by 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 ATF
    Freedom Flag 26-1

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