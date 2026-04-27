A quick look at Freedom Flag 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and Republic of Korea air force enhanced U.S. and ROK interoperability, demonstrating credible, lethal combat power, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 13-23, 2026. The exercise brought together the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing, the 35th Fighter Squadron, the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, the 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron, and the 8th Material Maintenance Squadron to carry out the regularly scheduled training event designed to prepare joint and combined forces for combat to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd. Lt Daniel White)