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    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Interview with MAG-12 CO

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William B. Millett III, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives an interview during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, poses for photos alongside JMSDF Rear Admiral Katsushi Okubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005399
    VIRIN: 260503-N-MD461-5632
    PIN: 050326
    Filename: DOD_111679088
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Interview with MAG-12 CO, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG-12
    interview
    Commanding officer
    MCAS Iwakuni
    FD26
    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

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