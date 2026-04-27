JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Interview with MAG-12 CO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005399" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William B. Millett III, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives an interview during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, poses for photos alongside JMSDF Rear Admiral Katsushi Okubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)