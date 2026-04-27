(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni and MAG-12: 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-Hour Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members participate in the 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-hour Walk at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 16, 2026. Hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, this annual event is focused on highlighting the resources available to service members who may be struggling with sexual assault while also giving the community an opportunity to come together and show support. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 22:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1005384
    VIRIN: 260415-N-MD461-6481
    PIN: 041526
    Filename: DOD_111678784
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni and MAG-12: 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-Hour Walk, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Air Group 12
    MAG-12
    SAPR - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Sexual Assualt Awareness and Prevention Month
    You Are Not Alone 24 Hour Walk
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video