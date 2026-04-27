Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members participate in the 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-hour Walk at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 16, 2026. Hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, this annual event is focused on highlighting the resources available to service members who may be struggling with sexual assault while also giving the community an opportunity to come together and show support. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 22:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1005384
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-MD461-6481
|PIN:
|041526
|Filename:
|DOD_111678784
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni and MAG-12: 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-Hour Walk, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.