MCAS Iwakuni and MAG-12: 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-Hour Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005384" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members participate in the 2026 You Are Not Alone 24-hour Walk at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 16, 2026. Hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, this annual event is focused on highlighting the resources available to service members who may be struggling with sexual assault while also giving the community an opportunity to come together and show support. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeffrey Kempton)