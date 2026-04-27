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    37th Annual Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base personnel and Japanese locals participate in the 37th Annual Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 12, 2026. The triathlon consisted of a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1005378
    VIRIN: 260411-M-RK873-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678623
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, 37th Annual Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th Annual Sprint Triathlon

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