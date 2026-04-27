Base personnel and Japanese locals participate in the 37th Annual Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 12, 2026. The triathlon consisted of a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride and 5-kilometer run. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1005378
|VIRIN:
|260411-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678623
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Annual Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.