Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Project Meeting Presentation

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Chris Baker, risk communications, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, provides an update on the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project to community members during a community meeting in Tulsa, Okla., April 30, 2026.



The Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project goal is to reduce the likelihood of erosion and levee breach from flooding along the Arkansas River in Tulsa and Tulsa County. The 20-mile levee system provides a barrier to flooding from Sand Springs, Okla. to Tulsa. The Tulsa District is working with the State of Oklahoma, Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa, the City of Sand Springs and the project sponsor, Tulsa County Drainage District 12 to address levee deficiencies.



The Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee was constructed by the Tulsa District during World War II and relinquished to Tulsa County Drainage District 12 in after construction completed in 1945.



The project includes the incorporation of filter berms and improved toe drains to improve drainage and reduce potential for erosion from inside the levee. Construction is expected to start in 2027.