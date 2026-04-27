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    I/ITSEC 2026 Theme Reveal - U.S. Army is Lead Service for 2026

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    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Donnie Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat

    This video shows the Army's current focus on accelerating acquisition including training and simulation products and software, and also reveals the 2026 theme for the 60th annual Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida. The 2026 theme is, "Beyond the Battlefield: Training Readiness and Lethality for All-Domain Dominance!" The U.S. Army is the lead service for 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005218
    VIRIN: 251204-A-A0051-1000
    Filename: DOD_111677168
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, I/ITSEC 2026 Theme Reveal - U.S. Army is Lead Service for 2026, by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I/ITSEC, CPE ST3, Training, Simulation

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