This video shows the Army's current focus on accelerating acquisition including training and simulation products and software, and also reveals the 2026 theme for the 60th annual Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida. The 2026 theme is, "Beyond the Battlefield: Training Readiness and Lethality for All-Domain Dominance!" The U.S. Army is the lead service for 2026.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005218
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-A0051-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111677168
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I/ITSEC 2026 Theme Reveal - U.S. Army is Lead Service for 2026, by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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