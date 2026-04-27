I/ITSEC 2026 Theme Reveal - U.S. Army is Lead Service for 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005218" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video shows the Army's current focus on accelerating acquisition including training and simulation products and software, and also reveals the 2026 theme for the 60th annual Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida. The 2026 theme is, "Beyond the Battlefield: Training Readiness and Lethality for All-Domain Dominance!" The U.S. Army is the lead service for 2026.