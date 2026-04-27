Misawa's Defenders Lethality Course 26

U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen participate in the Defender Lethality Course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The two week course strengthened Defenders’ ability to respond to evolving threats and opposing force scenarios, while reinforcing readiness, tactical decision-making and mission defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 02:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005175
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-YR448-1067
|Filename:
|DOD_111676063
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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