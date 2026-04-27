Misawa's Defenders Lethality Course 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen participate in the Defender Lethality Course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The two week course strengthened Defenders’ ability to respond to evolving threats and opposing force scenarios, while reinforcing readiness, tactical decision-making and mission defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed.)