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    Misawa's Defenders Lethality Course 26

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen participate in the Defender Lethality Course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 30, 2026. The two week course strengthened Defenders’ ability to respond to evolving threats and opposing force scenarios, while reinforcing readiness, tactical decision-making and mission defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 02:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005175
    VIRIN: 260430-F-YR448-1067
    Filename: DOD_111676063
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

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    This work, Misawa's Defenders Lethality Course 26, by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Warfighers
    Japan

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