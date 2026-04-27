JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: CMV-22B Osprey aircraft with CVW-5 Flyover

U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey aircraft with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces, fly over the crowd as a part of the Carrier Air Wing 5 (CVW-5) flyover during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005169
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-NV810-1001
|PIN:
|260503
|Filename:
|DOD_111676045
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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