JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Liberty Walk and Veicolo

Attendees view static displays from Liberty Walk and participate in a racing simulator from Veicolo during the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. Liberty Walk is a Japanese automotive company known for its wide-body kits and highly modified supercars. Veicolo is a Hiroshima-based car dealership showcasing performance-built vehicles that highlight Japan’s tuning and motorsport scene. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005153
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-DG958-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111675891
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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