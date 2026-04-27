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    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Liberty Walk and Veicolo

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Attendees view static displays from Liberty Walk and participate in a racing simulator from Veicolo during the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. Liberty Walk is a Japanese automotive company known for its wide-body kits and highly modified supercars. Veicolo is a Hiroshima-based car dealership showcasing performance-built vehicles that highlight Japan’s tuning and motorsport scene. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 22:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005153
    VIRIN: 260503-M-DG958-1002
    Filename: DOD_111675891
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Liberty Walk and Veicolo, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FRIENDSHIP DAY
    jdm
    LIBERTY WALK
    FD26
    VEICOLO
    JMSDF MCAS IWAKUNI FRIENDSHIP DAY 2026

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