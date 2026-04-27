JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: Team Fastrax

Members of Team Fastrax glide through the air, marking the first aerial performance of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 22:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005152
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111675887
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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