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    Vertical B-Roll: 137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course

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    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Harrison Stone 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Tactical communicators from across the Air Force Special Operations Command learn how to establish a connection with Global Broadcast Systems during an AFSOC tactical communicator course hosted by the 137th Special Operations Wing at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, April 8, 2026. The AFSOC tactical communicator course is a multi-week course tailored to train expeditionary communicators on the skills necessary for special operations missions, allowing for a higher level of proficiency and operational effectiveness in any environment across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Harrison Stone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005093
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-RJ746-3002
    Filename: DOD_111674681
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, Vertical B-Roll: 137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course, by SrA Harrison Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFSOC
    137th SOW
    XCOMM

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