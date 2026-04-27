Vertical B-Roll: 137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course

Tactical communicators from across the Air Force Special Operations Command being trained on radio frequency and antenna construction during an AFSOC tactical communicator course hosted by the 137th Special Operations Wing at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, March 25 and 31, 2026. The AFSOC tactical communicator course is a multi-week course tailored to train expeditionary communicators on the skills necessary for special operations missions, allowing for a higher level of proficiency and operational effectiveness in any environment across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Harrison Stone)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005091
|VIRIN:
|260331-Z-RJ746-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111674656
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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