Vertical B-Roll: 137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005091" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tactical communicators from across the Air Force Special Operations Command being trained on radio frequency and antenna construction during an AFSOC tactical communicator course hosted by the 137th Special Operations Wing at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, March 25 and 31, 2026. The AFSOC tactical communicator course is a multi-week course tailored to train expeditionary communicators on the skills necessary for special operations missions, allowing for a higher level of proficiency and operational effectiveness in any environment across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Harrison Stone)