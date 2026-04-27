D.C. National Guard Marks 224 Years of Service and Commitment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy Birthday to the D.C. National Guard—224 years of unwavering service and commitment. For more than two centuries, this dedicated force has stood ready to protect the nation’s capital, support critical missions, and answer the call in times of need. Their legacy is built on courage, resilience, and an unbreakable sense of duty.

On May 3, 2026, we honor the generations who have served—and those who continue to carry that mission forward. Here’s to 224 years of excellence, and many more to come. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)