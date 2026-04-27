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    D.C. National Guard Marks 224 Years of Service and Commitment

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Happy Birthday to the D.C. National Guard—224 years of unwavering service and commitment. For more than two centuries, this dedicated force has stood ready to protect the nation’s capital, support critical missions, and answer the call in times of need. Their legacy is built on courage, resilience, and an unbreakable sense of duty.
    On May 3, 2026, we honor the generations who have served—and those who continue to carry that mission forward. Here’s to 224 years of excellence, and many more to come. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005086
    VIRIN: 260503-F-PL327-4819
    Filename: DOD_111674577
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, D.C. National Guard Marks 224 Years of Service and Commitment, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. National Guard, National Guard, Freedom250, jtfdc, DCSafe, birthday

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