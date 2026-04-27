D.C. National Guard Marks 224 Years of Service and Commitment

Happy Birthday to the D.C. National Guard—224 years of unwavering service and commitment. For more than two centuries, this dedicated force has stood ready to protect the nation’s capital, support critical missions, and answer the call in times of need. Their legacy is built on courage, resilience, and an unbreakable sense of duty.
On May 3, 2026, we honor the generations who have served—and those who continue to carry that mission forward. Here’s to 224 years of excellence, and many more to come. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 09:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005086
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-PL327-4819
|Filename:
|DOD_111674577
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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