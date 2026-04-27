Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 SM REEL

Soldiers prepare for Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. By converging industry and military personnel in a field environment, Project FlyTrap 5.0 allows Soldiers to provide immediate feedback on emerging technologies and drive rapid improvements to counter-drone systems. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005063
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-ZT835-6361
|Filename:
|DOD_111674324
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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FlyTrap 5.0 puts emerging tech in warfighters’ hands
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