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    Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 Teaser

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare for the force-on-force iteration of Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. Project FlyTrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 05:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005062
    VIRIN: 260502-A-ZT835-2805
    Filename: DOD_111674266
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    This work, Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 Teaser, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCorps, SaberStrike, Sword26, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation

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