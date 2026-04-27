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    Exercise Wolverine cyber B-rol

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah National Guardsmen receive a tour of the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant, Orem, Utah, in support of Exercise Wolverine April 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004962
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-MB608-2966
    Filename: DOD_111672375
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine cyber B-rol, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cyber
    Utah National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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