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    Exercise Wolverine cyber B-roll

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Cyber specialists, assigned to Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, hosted distinguished visitors in support of Exercise Wolverine April 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004961
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-MB608-5214
    Filename: DOD_111672362
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine cyber B-roll, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cyber
    Utah National Guard
    Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base
    utah
    EXWolverine

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