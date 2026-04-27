Exercise Wolverine cyber B-roll

Utah Guardsmen toured the water testing lab of the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant in Orem, Utah, in support of Exercise Wolverine April 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004960
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-MB608-8830
|Filename:
|DOD_111672352
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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