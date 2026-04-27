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    Exercise Wolverine B-roll

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack tours the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant in Orem, Utah, in support of Exercise Wolverine April 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004957
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-MB608-4960
    Filename: DOD_111672331
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-roll, by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cyber
    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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