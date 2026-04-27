Exercise Wolverine B-roll

Members of the Utah National Guard simulated rapid response and cyber operations in support or Exercise Wolverine, April 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004956
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-SJ720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672324
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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