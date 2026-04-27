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    Exercise Wolverine B-roll

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Airman Jacob Treanor 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the Utah National Guard simulated rapid response and cyber operations in support or Exercise Wolverine, April 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004956
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-SJ720-1001
    Filename: DOD_111672324
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolverine B-roll, by Amn Jacob Treanor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    cyber
    Utah National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

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