The Utah National Guard trains on domestic response capabilities during Exercise Wolverine. This footage contains civilian extraction from a simulated rubble pile.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004952
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YU218-9880
|Filename:
|DOD_111672174
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Utah National Guard trains on domestic response capabilities during Exercise Wolverine., by SrA Kyle Blackham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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