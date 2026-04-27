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    The Utah National Guard trains on domestic response capabilities during Exercise Wolverine.

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Blackham 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard trains on domestic response capabilities during Exercise Wolverine. This footage contains civilian extraction from a simulated rubble pile.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004952
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YU218-9880
    Filename: DOD_111672174
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Utah National Guard trains on domestic response capabilities during Exercise Wolverine., by SrA Kyle Blackham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EXWolverine

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