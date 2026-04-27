The Utah National Guard trains on communications capabilities during Exercise Wolverine. This clip contains shots of Link-16 setup.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004948
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-YU218-4811
|Filename:
|DOD_111672165
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Utah National Guard trains on communications capabilities with Link-16 during Exercise Wolverine, by SrA Kyle Blackham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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