The Utah National Guard trains on domestic operations during Exercise Wolverine
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004940
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-DA103-7551
|Filename:
|DOD_111672130
|Length:
|00:12:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard Trains on Domestic Response during Exercise Wolverine, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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