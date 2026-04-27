May updates for 127th Wing

Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick hosts the May 2026 127th Wing update video at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 1, 2026. The newscast provides a message from wing leadership, a community partnership update and information from the wing's first sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1004929
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-EF377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672008
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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