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    May updates for 127th Wing

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    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing   

    Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick hosts the May 2026 127th Wing update video at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 1, 2026. The newscast provides a message from wing leadership, a community partnership update and information from the wing's first sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1004929
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-EF377-1001
    Filename: DOD_111672008
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May updates for 127th Wing, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    127th Wing
    Samuel Trapasso
    May 2026 RSD

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