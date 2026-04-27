King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

His Majesty of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III, departs Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Friday, May 1, 2026. The footage depicts the rendering of honors by an armed forces full honor cordon and the departure of the His Majesty, which concluded his first state visit since his ascension to the throne. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004927
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-OC840-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671969
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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