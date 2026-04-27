King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

His Majesty of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III, departs Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Friday, May 1, 2026. The footage depicts the rendering of honors by an armed forces full honor cordon and the departure of the His Majesty, which concluded his first state visit since his ascension to the throne. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)