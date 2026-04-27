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    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    His Majesty of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III, departs Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Friday, May 1, 2026. The footage depicts the rendering of honors by an armed forces full honor cordon and the departure of the His Majesty, which concluded his first state visit since his ascension to the throne. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004927
    VIRIN: 260430-F-OC840-2001
    Filename: DOD_111671969
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFDW
    Royal family
    JBA
    UK Visit
    King Charless III

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