Joint Forces participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1

U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Navy personnel participate in RED FLAG-Alask 26-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, May 1, 2026. RF-A 26-1 is a Joint Force training exercise that replicates Indo-Pacific operational condition, providing realistic combat training while utilizing the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004917
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671820
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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