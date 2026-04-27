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    Joint Forces participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1

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    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Navy personnel participate in RED FLAG-Alask 26-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, May 1, 2026. RF-A 26-1 is a Joint Force training exercise that replicates Indo-Pacific operational condition, providing realistic combat training while utilizing the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004917
    VIRIN: 260430-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_111671820
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Joint Forces participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 26-1, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    PACAF
    RF-A 26-1

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