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    2nd CEB MCCRE: Defensive Positions

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexis French 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, build defensive positions during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25, 2026. Marines built defensive positions to rehearse preparing an engagement area for enemy contact. 2nd CEB participated in a MCCRE to be assessed on unit combat readiness and their ability to execute mission critical tasks in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004877
    VIRIN: 260425-M-FJ221-1001
    Filename: DOD_111671037
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 2nd CEB MCCRE: Defensive Positions, by Sgt Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2nd CEB
    2nd Combat Engineer Battalion
    MCCRE
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation
    defensive positions
    USMCNews

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