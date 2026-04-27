2nd CEB MCCRE: Defensive Positions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004877" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, build defensive positions during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25, 2026. Marines built defensive positions to rehearse preparing an engagement area for enemy contact. 2nd CEB participated in a MCCRE to be assessed on unit combat readiness and their ability to execute mission critical tasks in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)