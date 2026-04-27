2nd CEB MCCRE: Defensive Positions

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, build defensive positions during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25, 2026. Marines built defensive positions to rehearse preparing an engagement area for enemy contact. 2nd CEB participated in a MCCRE to be assessed on unit combat readiness and their ability to execute mission critical tasks in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004877
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-FJ221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671037
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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