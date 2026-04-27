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    What is the Personal Property Activity

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    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    Department of War Personal Property Activity

    U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Alfredo Serna III, senior enlisted leader at the Personal Property Activity call center explains the purpose and what the call center was stood up to do and how they help service member, Department of War civilians, and their families during the permanent change of station process, at Scott Air Force Base Illinois, on April 30, 2026. (U.S Air Force video by SSgt David Phaff)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1004872
    VIRIN: 260430-F-XO639-4286
    Filename: DOD_111670762
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, What is the Personal Property Activity, by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    joint service
    PPA
    Call Centers
    PCSSeason
    PCS
    Personal Property Activity

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