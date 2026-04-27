What is the Personal Property Activity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004872" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Alfredo Serna III, senior enlisted leader at the Personal Property Activity call center explains the purpose and what the call center was stood up to do and how they help service member, Department of War civilians, and their families during the permanent change of station process, at Scott Air Force Base Illinois, on April 30, 2026. (U.S Air Force video by SSgt David Phaff)