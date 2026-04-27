What is the Personal Property Activity

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Alfredo Serna III, senior enlisted leader at the Personal Property Activity call center explains the purpose and what the call center was stood up to do and how they help service member, Department of War civilians, and their families during the permanent change of station process, at Scott Air Force Base Illinois, on April 30, 2026. (U.S Air Force video by SSgt David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1004872
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-XO639-4286
|Filename:
|DOD_111670762
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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