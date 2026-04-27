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    Trained to respond: Emergency management stays ready

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, discusses training alongside explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. Through coordinated response training and hazard mitigation, emergency management and EOD personnel enhance readiness, strengthen chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response capabilities and ensure the 35th Fighter Wing remains prepared to operate in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004754
    VIRIN: 260423-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669153
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Trained to respond: Emergency management stays ready, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron
    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    Misawa Air Base
    CBRN & EOD response team

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