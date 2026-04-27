Trained to respond: Emergency management stays ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004754" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, discusses training alongside explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. Through coordinated response training and hazard mitigation, emergency management and EOD personnel enhance readiness, strengthen chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response capabilities and ensure the 35th Fighter Wing remains prepared to operate in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)