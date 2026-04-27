U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fink, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics and training, discusses training alongside explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 24, 2026. Through coordinated response training and hazard mitigation, emergency management and EOD personnel enhance readiness, strengthen chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response capabilities and ensure the 35th Fighter Wing remains prepared to operate in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004754
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669153
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Trained to respond: Emergency management stays ready, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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