Welcome to May!
This month’s Golden Sword highlights achievements from the past month, what’s ahead, and ongoing initiatives. Watch the #MICC command team as they deliver updates across the organization and provide insight into key priorities shaping the mission moving forward.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004742
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-HP256-7996
|Filename:
|DOD_111668902
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, May 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.