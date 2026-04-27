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    May 2026 Golden Sword

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Welcome to May!

    This month’s Golden Sword highlights achievements from the past month, what’s ahead, and ongoing initiatives. Watch the #MICC command team as they deliver updates across the organization and provide insight into key priorities shaping the mission moving forward.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004742
    VIRIN: 260422-O-HP256-7996
    Filename: DOD_111668902
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, May 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    MICC
    Army Contracting
    Contracting for Soldiers
    Golden Sword

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