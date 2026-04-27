Creech Cam: Denim Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004734" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Creech Air Force Base are interviewed about their participation in Denim Day for the "Creech Cam" during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Creech AFB, Nevada, April 29, 2026. Denim Day is an international campaign held annually on the last Wednesday of April and serves as a visual protest against the misconceptions surrounding sexual assault and the harmful practice of victim-blaming. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea, Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn and Holly Allen)