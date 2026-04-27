(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Creech Cam: Denim Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea, Holly Allen and Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Creech Air Force Base are interviewed about their participation in Denim Day for the "Creech Cam" during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Creech AFB, Nevada, April 29, 2026. Denim Day is an international campaign held annually on the last Wednesday of April and serves as a visual protest against the misconceptions surrounding sexual assault and the harmful practice of victim-blaming. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea, Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn and Holly Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 18:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1004734
    VIRIN: 260429-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111668882
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creech Cam: Denim Day, by SSgt Ariel OShea, Holly Allen and A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Denim Day
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video