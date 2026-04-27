U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Creech Air Force Base are interviewed about their participation in Denim Day for the "Creech Cam" during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Creech AFB, Nevada, April 29, 2026. Denim Day is an international campaign held annually on the last Wednesday of April and serves as a visual protest against the misconceptions surrounding sexual assault and the harmful practice of victim-blaming. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea, Airman 1st Class Terence Glynn and Holly Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 18:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1004734
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668882
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Creech Cam: Denim Day, by SSgt Ariel OShea, Holly Allen and A1C Terence Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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