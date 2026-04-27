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    King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Arlington National Cemetery

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On April 30, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony marked the final day of the royal couple’s state visit commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004711
    VIRIN: 260430-A-ET384-6191
    Filename: DOD_111668509
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Royal family
    Wreathe Laying
    Arlington
    King Charles III
    King and Queen

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