King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004711" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On April 30, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony marked the final day of the royal couple’s state visit commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)