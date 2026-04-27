King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Arlington National Cemetery

On April 30, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony marked the final day of the royal couple’s state visit commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004711
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-ET384-6191
|Filename:
|DOD_111668509
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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