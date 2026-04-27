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    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Nicholas Davis 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    A B-Roll package of NAS Jacksonville Aircraft, Airshow, MSRON-10, and other base operations.
    0:04 P-8A
    0:32 MH-60
    0:56 NAS Jacksonville Airshow
    2:12 MSRON 10
    2:28 Misc. Operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004707
    VIRIN: 260430-N-VI090-1638
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111668108
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, by Nicholas Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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