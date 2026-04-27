Naval Air Station Jacksonville

A B-Roll package of NAS Jacksonville Aircraft, Airshow, MSRON-10, and other base operations.
0:04 P-8A
0:32 MH-60
0:56 NAS Jacksonville Airshow
2:12 MSRON 10
2:28 Misc. Operations
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004707
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-VI090-1638
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111668108
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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