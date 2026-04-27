With the help from the Army Marksmanship Unit, Mr. Daryl Easlick, the Test & Evaluation Manager with Maneuver Futures Capability Directorate, breaks downs the terminal effects of the 6.8x51mm ammunition in comparison to 5.56x45mm.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004640
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-AI602-3590
|Filename:
|DOD_111666970
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 6.8x51mm Terminal Ballistics, by Garrett Dacko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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