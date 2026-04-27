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    6.8x51mm Terminal Ballistics

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    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Garrett Dacko 

    PEO Soldier

    With the help from the Army Marksmanship Unit, Mr. Daryl Easlick, the Test & Evaluation Manager with Maneuver Futures Capability Directorate, breaks downs the terminal effects of the 6.8x51mm ammunition in comparison to 5.56x45mm.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004640
    VIRIN: 260219-A-AI602-3590
    Filename: DOD_111666970
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6.8x51mm Terminal Ballistics, by Garrett Dacko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    M250
    NGSW
    XM8
    6.8x51mm

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