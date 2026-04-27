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    Fort Carson New Parent Support Program kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The New Parent Support Program under the Fort Carson Army Community Service (ACS) kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month in April 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004636
    VIRIN: 260402-O-PT004-9946
    Filename: DOD_111666933
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, Fort Carson New Parent Support Program kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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