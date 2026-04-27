Fort Carson New Parent Support Program kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

The New Parent Support Program under the Fort Carson Army Community Service (ACS) kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month in April 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004636
|VIRIN:
|260402-O-PT004-9946
|Filename:
|DOD_111666933
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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