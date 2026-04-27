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    Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman Opening Statement

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman delivers opening remarks during a hearing on the Department of the Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1004635
    Filename: DOD_111666920
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Chance Saltzman
    Space Force Chief of Space Operations

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